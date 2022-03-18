(CNN) Davante Adams has been acquired by the Las Vegas Raiders from the Green Bay Packers, according to the NFL website.

In exchange for the wide receiver, the Packers will receive the Raiders ' 2022 first and second round draft picks.

Adams has also agreed to a five-year deal with the Raiders worth $141.25 million, the most lucrative contract ever for a wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, according to the NFL website.

The picks sent to the Packers will be the No. 22 and No. 53 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This announcement comes two weeks after Green Bay placed a franchise tag on Adams that would have bound him to the Packers for another season for just over $20 million and blocked any potential transfers.

Read More