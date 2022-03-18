Photos: Sleeping with pets -- from their point of view Is sleeping with your pets good for them? – "In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people," said Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community.



"Do you really think there's enough room for you?" -- Delilah, a 10-year-old Siberian husky.

"Who says everyone can't fit in the bed? As long as I get the biggest part so I can spread out, I'm cool." -- Beast (bottom right), a 106-pound European Doberman, with (clockwise from bottom left) his sisters Buttercup and Bear; brother Joey, laying on their human; and sister Bailey.

Photos: Sleeping with pets -- from their point of view "Hi I'm Tessie, a 4-year-old Australian cattle dog. I love sleeping with my girls so much that when they go to the store i snuggle with their bed toys until they get back." Hide Caption 3 of 12

"In the animal world, animals who are bonded tend to sleep together," Varble said.



Lynx (top) and Luna (bottom) are 2-year-old Siberian Forest cats. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Sleeping with pets -- from their point of view "Come on, Dad, that's enough sports for tonight. It's time for bed." -- Ellie, a 6-year-old German shorthaired pointer, who likes to sleep under the covers next to her humans. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Dogs and cats who share their human's bed tend to have a "higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It's a big display of trust on their part," Varble said.



Banshee, a 6-year-old Husky mix, is a rescue who survived heartworms. Hide Caption 6 of 12

"When a dog turns their back to you, it's an incredible sign of trust because that is a very vulnerable position for them -- they can't keep watch for danger," Varble said.



Mason, a 3-year-old lab mix, loves to sleep next to his dad every night but hates covers. Hide Caption 7 of 12

"Dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans get additional health benefits," Varble said, including increases in oxytocin and dopamine, the feel-good hormones.



"What? I don't snore!" -- Luna, a 2-year-old Siberian Forest cat.

"Make sure all the pets in your house are up to date on flea, tick and internal parasite prevention, especially if you're going to have them in your bed," Varble advised.



Molly (left), a 15-year-old cockapoo mix, likes to sleep in her human's armpit, while Evie (right) prefers the end of the bed and hates to be woken up early.