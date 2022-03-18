(CNN) Reigning champion Chelsea will face 13-time winner Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League after the draw for the last eight took place Friday.

Chelsea is mired in the middle of controversy after its owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Real Madrid executed a stunning comeback to beat Paris Saint-Germain to reach the quarterfinals and have experience of dominating Europe's most prestigious club competition.

Questions still remain over the future of Chelsea with the club due to be sold soon. Until then, it faces restrictions which could make the tie even more difficult.

Current sanctions prevent it from selling new tickets for upcoming matches until a new owner comes in and their budget for traveling to away games has also been capped.

Read More