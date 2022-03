Dan Kitwood/Getty Images A mother and son rest in Lviv, Ukraine, while waiting to board a train to Poland on March 12. This is what parenting in a war zone looks like

Ukraine's families are in crisis as parents attempt to keep their children safe in a war zone.

From the southern city of Mykolaiv, to Kharkiv, in the north, children are in the crosshairs as Russia's war on Ukraine pushes into its fourth week.

More than 3.2 million people have fled across the border, with the United Nations estimating that over 90% of Ukrainian refugees are comprised of women and children.

