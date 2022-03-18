To say that Kim Kardashian has a lot going on these days would be an understatement. Aside from living life in the public eye, raising her four kids, continuing her quest to practice as an attorney in California, filming her new reality show for Hulu, keeping up with her 292 million Instagram followers, she’s also running both her KKW beauty line (which is reportedly being renamed SKKN later this year) and her “solutions-oriented brand” Skims, which recently completed its Series B funding round, valuing the company at a mind-blowing $3.2 billion. And on top of all that, Skims is continuing its evolution as a go-to for comfy lingerie and basics with its latest venture: swimwear. A natural progression for the brand — fans of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” have been watching the star and her sisters in bikinis throughout the shows’ 20 season — Skims’ swimwear is actually innovative for two big reasons. First off, all 19 pieces of the collection are size inclusive, ranging from XXS to 4X. Secondly, the line was crowdsourced from Skims customer feedback and Kardashian’s massive social following. “You’ve asked, we’ve listened,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post this week, alongside, naturally, photos of herself modeling the pieces on a deserted beach, framed by palm trees and blue waters. To say this announcement was a surprise would be untrue. The media and Kardashian stans tracked the mogul’s trip to said island — which she cryptically documented on her Instagram stories — leading to a passionate debate about whether swimwear was indeed coming, thus creating an intense interest (and resulting demand) in the collection. “It was essential that the launch of such a highly anticipated category resonated with our customers in the ways they expect, with a focus on fit, comfort and versatility,” says Jens Grede, Skims co-founder. “Like with other categories we have launched, our blueprint for success is heavily dictated by listening to our customer beforehand — we know at this stage what they want from Skims Swim, and our goal is to exceed their expectations.” As such, the Swim collection is meant to serve the needs of every woman, whether she’s more modest and looking to be covered up, or ready to flaunt what she’s got with as little coverage as possible. “Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it,” says Kardashian in a press release. “I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe – both for in and out of the water.” Made from fast-drying fabrics and recycled materials, the collection really does run the gamut of styles, including teensy string tops and bottoms, bandeaus, both cheeky and high-waisted bottoms, a one-shoulder monokini and swim T-shirts, long-sleeves and bike shorts, all of which are meant to mix and match and transition customers from “day to night, pool to poolside party,” according to the brand. Priced from $32 to $108 and available in seven colors — including a few hues from Skims’ signature nude palette — the Swim collection stays in line with the brand’s goal of offering solutions for every type of body out there in a way that is both fresh and modern. Gone are the dowdy tankini and skirted one-piece of yore, and in are Skims sleeveless one-piece and bodysuit-esque tank/bike short dubbed the “cycle suit.” Worried that these styles may be a little too out there? Fear not, Kardashian herself will surely be donning them on the regular now, thus making the styles certifiably cool — and copycatted by the masses — by summertime. Check out some of our favorites below, and view the entire drop here. Swim One Shoulder Monokini $92 at Skims On paper a one-shoulder bathing suit with tummy cutouts sounds… a little bizarre. But on the models (including Kardashian), the look is surprisingly flattering and fashion-forward to boot. Swim Long Sleeve Shrug $54 at Skims A sexy swim top is never a bad idea, and we love that this one can be pair with jean shorts (or the Sarong Skirt) for some apres-swim activities. Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms $32 at Skims Consider pairing SKIMS’ more considervative tops with this classic bikini bottom that offers a bit less coverage thanks to a dipped front and cheeky backside. Swim T-Shirt $52 at Skims Prediction: We’re suddenly going to be seeing swim tees on beaches coast to coast this summer. Flattering when paired with pretty much any of the SKIMS bottoms, the cropped t-shirt can be used as a coverup, too. Swim Dip Tied Bottoms $32 at Skims Here’s a little known fact: String bikini bottoms are incredibly flattering, and that includes this itty bitty pair. Be prepared for minimal coverage and ultra-sexy vibes. Swim Cycle Suit $108 at Skims Leave it to Kardashian to start a whole new swimwear trend! And trust us, we’re not mad at this tank/bike short combo, as it offers a ton of coverage, while still being super on-trend. Swim Sarong Skirt $78 at Skims A permanently-tied sarong? Yes, please. Feminine and flirty (we love that side slit!), this will perfectly match your swimsuit, too.