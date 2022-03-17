European Space Agency suspends Mars mission with Russia

(CNN) The mission to launch Europe's first planetary rover -- designed to search for signs of life on Mars -- has been suspended, the European Space Agency said Thursday.

The ExoMars Rover, a collaboration between ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, had been on track to leave for Mars in September this year. But ESA said last month that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had made that "very unlikely."

The decision to suspend cooperation with Roscosmos on the project was made unanimously by ESA's ruling council, which met in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday to assess the situation arising from the war in Ukraine. The council said it had authorized a study to see whether there were any options "for a way forward" for the mission.

Launch windows are delicate and timely for missions heading to Mars from Earth. The rover, known as both ExoMars and Rosalind Franklin in honor of the English chemist and DNA pioneer, was initially scheduled to launch in July 2020 but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The space agency said in a statement that it deeply deplored "the human casualties and tragic consequences of the aggression towards Ukraine. While recognising the impact on scientific exploration of space, ESA is fully aligned with the sanctions imposed on Russia by its Member States."