Parts of Texas are under 'extremely critical' fire weather risk today -- the highest threat level

(CNN) Parts of Texas are under an extreme fire threat on Thursday, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Winds of 25-35 mph and gusts to 45 mph combined with very dry conditions create the threat. The highest winds are likely to coincide with peak afternoon high temperatures.

"A highly volatile fire environment is expected to develop within the Edwards Plateau today," the SPC warned Thursday morning. They issued an "extremely critical" fire risk (level 3 of 3) for the Edwards Plateau and the Permian Basin in Texas, including San Angelo.

"Reports of extreme fire behavior the last couple of days, occurring with less significant meteorological conditions, suggest that an upgrade to extremely critical is warranted," the SPC said.

Extreme fire weather today with the possibility of dangerous wildfires. Most fires caused by people doing stuff preventable, careless or frankly stupid. This is NOT THE DAY to be welding outside, parking in tall grass, etc. Lets keep fire crews & our neighbors safe! #sjtwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/1U0Jcvyq9H — NWS San Angelo (@NWSSanAngelo) March 17, 2022

This has prevented the normal March green-up and many areas are left with a large, dry fuel load." This means plants don't have any moisture in them and are more likely to burn. The National Weather Service in San Angelo noted an "ongoing drought" in many places and that "most areas have not seen significant rainfall for much of the winter.This has prevented the normal March green-up and many areas are left with a large, dry fuel load." This means plants don't have any moisture in them and are more likely to burn.

Read More