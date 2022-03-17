NTSB investigating crash in Texas that killed nine people and left two University of the Southwest golfers critically injured

(CNN) Two survivors of a crash that killed nine people in West Texas remain hospitalized and a dozen federal investigators are headed to the scene to look for answers as to what caused the fiery head-on collision Tuesday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Dodge 2500 pickup drove into the approaching lane of a highway just outside Andrews, Texas, and hit a Ford Transit van carrying members of the golf teams from the University of the Southwest in New Mexico.

"For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the Ford passenger van head on," DPS Sgt. Steven Blanco said.

Six students and a coach in the van were killed as were the driver of the pickup and a 13-year-old passenger. Two other golfers were in critical condition at University Medical Center of Lubbock, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a 12-member team to investigate. Spokesman Eric Weiss said Wednesday a fire consumed both vehicles after the "high-energy," head-on collision.

