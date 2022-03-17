(CNN) UFC fighter Kevin Holland says he used a chokehold to subdue a suspected gunman who fired a shot into the ceiling of a Houston, Texas, sushi restaurant.

Holland told CNN affiliate KPRC that he was having dinner on Monday night at RA Sushi restaurant when he heard the shot.

"When I heard the big bang, I thought it was maybe the table behind me popping a champagne bottle because they were having a birthday party," he told KPRC. "Realized quickly it wasn't no champagne when I turned around and seen people running, glass breaking."

Holland said he saw another man trying to wrestle the gun away from the suspect and rushed to help.

"I grab the gun with the guy, we face (the gun) down towards the ground," Holland told KPRC. "And then I'm like, 'We're upstairs -- this shouldn't be facing down.' So we point it towards the bar and face it up in the air." Holland told KPRC he hit the gunman's wrist and they were able to get the gun away from him.

