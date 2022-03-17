Civil rights groups ask Texas court of appeals to stop state investigations of transgender families

(CNN) Civil rights groups are seeking an emergency order from the Texas Third Court of Appeals to ensure families seeking gender-affirming care for their trans children won't be investigated.

Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a request on Thursday asking the court to reinstate a March 11 temporary injunction, saying emergency relief is needed to "prevent imminent and irreparable harm."

In late February, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared gender-affirming surgical procedures in children and prescribing drugs that affect puberty to be considered "child abuse."

In response to Paxton's legal opinion -- which was seen by many as an attack on transgender children -- Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) "to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas."

A district court judge ordered the state of Texas to temporarily stop investigating families on March 11, but Paxton appealed Friday night and declared that investigations would continue during the appeal process regardless.