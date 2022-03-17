Nearly 400 gallons of gas were stolen from a North Carolina gas station after the payment system was bypassed, owner says

(CNN) Nearly 400 gallons of gas were stolen from a North Carolina gas station this week, prompting the owner to take extra security precautions amid historically high gas prices nationwide.

Hardik Patel said he will start shutting off the power to his pumps after business hours after 398 gallons of gas were stolen from his Bizzy Bee Grocery Store and Gas Station in High Point, North Carolina, Monday.

Surveillance footage showed a car pull up near the pumps and someone appeared to use a device to bypass the payment system, Patel said. After that, more than 15 cars pulled up and filled their tanks over the course of 45 minutes, taking $1,600 worth of gas, Patel said.

"I've been in business for 15 years and owned other gas stations. I have never seen something like this," Patel told CNN. "It wasn't free, they were stealing."

Patel said police were alerted to the theft by people who called to report several cars at the station after-hours.