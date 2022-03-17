Drought in West and other parts of US will continue and expand in coming months, NOAA reports

(CNN) The West's intense multi-year drought is expected to at least continue — if not worsen — in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday in its spring outlook.

For the second year in a row, NOAA forecasters are predicting "prolonged, persistent drought in the West where below-average precipitation is most likely," the agency wrote.

Nearly 60% of the Lower 48 was experiencing moderate to exceptional dry conditions this week, the largest area in a decade. In California, which did not get enough much-needed precipitation this winter, extreme drought expanded from 12% of the state to 35% in the past week, according to Thursday's Drought Monitor report

And there's little relief in sight.

"[The forecasts] are not favorable" for the drought, Justin Mankin, the co-lead for NOAA's Drought Task Force, told CNN. "I think you're going to see a rapid re-establishment of conditions analogous to last fall quite quickly across a number of states."

Read More