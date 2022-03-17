5 dead in Missouri interstate crash involving 30 to 50 vehicles, official says

(CNN) Five people died on Interstate 57 in southeast Missouri Thursday after a crash involving between 30 to 50 vehicles, the Mississippi County Coroner told CNN.

The names of the victims have not been released.

"We're going through the identification process, and then notification of families," coroner Terry Parker said.

Interstate 57 is closed in both directions from Interstate 55 to the Illinois state line, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation

This is a major crash scene with multiple collisions and fire involving several tractor trailers & fatalities. Both directions of I-57 are closed. A large cleanup underway & continuing major-crash/fatality scene investigation by @MSHPTrooperGHQ No estimate for reopening of I-57. https://t.co/EulCZ0bUuX — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) March 17, 2022

"Both directions are closed and there is a large-scale cleanup underway as well as continuing major-crash fatality scene investigation," the Missouri Department of Public Safety tweeted, adding the crash involved "several tractor trailers."

