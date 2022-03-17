Why Chicago dyes its river green for St. Patrick's Day

(CNN) For the last 60 years, enterprising Chicagoans have dyed the city's river a vibrant green in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Thousands of residents turn up to watch the Chicago River light up for the holiday, a tradition so popular it's inspired cities nationwide to color their own waterways.

This year's celebrations were a welcome return to form for Chicago, which canceled previous St. Patrick's Day parades due to the pandemic. Read on to learn more about the tradition, its union roots and the dye so secret only a select few know the recipe.

The tradition was started by plumbers

In the 1960s, Chicago city workers used a bright green dye to identify leaks in pipes, which would often stain their white coveralls, CNN reported in 2019. In 1962, members of the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union who were feeling festive dumped 100 pounds of that dye into the Chicago River, which turned it green for an entire week, per the Illinois Office of Tourism

The union has since perfected its viridescent formula, and these days, it only dyes Chicago's waterways for a few hours on a Saturday on or before St. Patrick's Day, when Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade is held.

The Chicago River has been dyed green for St. Patrick's Day since 1962.

