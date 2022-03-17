1 officer killed and another wounded in shooting at a Missouri motel

(CNN) One officer is dead and another has been airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis after a man opened fire on two Bonne Terre police officers responding to a disturbance at a motel early Thursday, according to Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

The officers returned fire and the man was shot and killed, Thompson said.

Around 12:24 a.m., the two officers from the Bonne Terre Police Department were dispatched to the Motel Six in Bonne Terre for a reported disturbance. When the officers arrived, a man exited the motel room and began firing shots at them, said Thompson.

The officer who died was in his early 30s and been with the Bonne Terre Police Department approximately five years, Thompson said. The second officer, who was shot in the leg, is 28 years old and been with the department about seven years.

At the request of the Bonne Terre Police Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol will take over the investigation, Thompson said.

