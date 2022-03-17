(CNN)Manchester United star Paul Pogba says his family home was burgled during his side's Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.
The Frenchman said his two children were sleeping in their bedrooms under the watch of their nanny when the family's "worst nightmare was realised."
Pogba was used as a second-half substitute as United lost the round-of-16 tie 2-1 on aggregate.
"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security," Pogba wrote on social media Wednesday.
"This occurred during the final minutes of last night's match when they knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed."
Manchester United sent its best wishes to the midfielder who is offering a reward to anyone with information of the break-in.
Pogba also celebrated his 29th birthday on Tuesday.
"As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night," he added.
"It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com."
Greater Manchester Police was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.
Pogba is the latest English Premier League footballer to be a victim of burglary.
In December, Manchester City defender João Cancelo was assaulted during a break-in at his family home which left the Portuguese international with visible facial injuries.
And, in January, Pogba's Manchester United teammate Victor Lindelöf had his home broken into while the defender was playing for United.