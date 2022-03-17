Today, you’ll find a deal on a 23andMe DNA kit, discounted Old Navy gift cards and savings on everything you need to get your yard ready for spring from The Home Depot. All that and more below.

Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and right now you can get 15% off sitewide with code SPRING15AFF. Add some flair to your home with a rug that perfectly suits your space. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs. For more on Ruggable, read our full review here.

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit is down to $79 at Amazon. Not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have.

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. Right now you can get 20% off winter pieces and some of the brand’s most popular items with the code LUCKYDAY20. This is a great opportunity to stock up on high-quality leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more.

Spring is upon us, and that means it’s time to prepare your yard for months of outdoor entertaining (and relaxing). Fortunately, The Home Depot is offering up to $50 off equipment from top brands like Ryobi and Sun Joe to help you get your space in tip-top shape. From patio cleaners to seeds and live plants to pavers and plant beds, this deal covers everything you’ll need to create a yard worth bragging about.

We love to find deals on gift cards, since they’re basically just free money you can use to purchase anything you want at the retailer. Right now, Old Navy gift cards are 10% off at Best Buy for one day only, meaning you can get affordable, size-inclusive clothes for the whole family at an even better price. Whether you’re revamping your wardrobe for spring or just stocking up on some basics, don’t miss out on this opportunity.

• Glad trash bags are currently 25% off at Lowe’s — stock up now with this great deal on a product you’ll always need.

• Samsonite is offering up to 37% off sitewide with code LUCKY17 and EXTRA20 on the brand’s bestselling luggage, now through the end of the month.

• Liven up your kitchen with this multicolored Cuisinart knife set, now just $12.99 at Best Buy.

• Carry everything you need in the durable, spacious Osprey Transporter backpack, now just under $60 at REI.

• If you’re looking for a compact and affordable smart display for your nightstand, consider the Echo Show 5, now just $44.99 at Amazon.

• Protect your iPhone SE in style with cases and accessories from Casely. The brand is now offering a variety of options for 25% off w/ code LUCKYME.

• The cult-favorite KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner is half off today as part of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty.

• Winter may be coming to a close, but you can still stock up for next year with an extra 20% off snow gear from Backcountry.

• Treat your good boys and girls to something from this Amazon sale on Outward Hound pet toys and beds.

• Rowing is a great workout, and now you can add a machine to your home gym with $300 off any Hydrow bundle.

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $449.99 in every color — that’s $100 off their usual price, and the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; they’ll likely sell out quickly.

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Down to just under $90 at Amazon, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Light up your home in technicolor with deals on several refurbished Philips Hue products at Woot!. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality multicolor lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house, or just opt for the smart white lights to up the intelligence of your home’s bulbs. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights — also on sale — or they can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm Pro System, now up to 28% off for eight-piece and 14-piece sets. (One kit even includes the Ring Doorbell and Ring Stick Up Camera).. The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water with its built-in filter you can drink right out of, and right now it’s at the lowest price we’ve seen in several weeks on Amazon. Pick up one of your own (or a few for the whole family) for just $14.99. And you likely won’t ever need to shell out for a replacement; Lifestraw is built to last with a microbiological filter that will provide 4,000 liters (1,000 gallons) of clean and safe drinking water.

Savings on gift cards is almost like free money, and right now Target has an offer you won’t want to miss. When you scoop up a $100 Apple gift card from the major retailer, a $10 Target gift card will automatically be added to your cart too. The timing is perfect, considering Apple’s slate of new releases, so be sure to shop while the savings are still available.

Feeling ready to bask in the sun? Get ready to bask in the savings too with the Spring Sale at Zappos. Grab deals on Steve Madden, Sorel, Crocs, Levi’s and more and get your whole crew outfitted for all your upcoming spring outings.

On the hunt for that spring statement piece? Check out BaubleBar’s selection of fun bracelets, rings, earrings and more. Plus, save 20% sitewide with code SEMI20.

Bring your games on the go with the Nintendo Switch console. Now available for $69 off, this set comes with two colorful controllers for solo or team play and the ability to dock the console for big-screen gaming on your TV.

We’ve all seen those incredible drone videos with aerial shots from above. And now you can learn how to make them yourself with the help of the DJI Mavic Air 2, which you can snag for almost $200 off at Amazon. We had a blast testing this drone out ourselves, and with lots of cool specs, plus built-in safety features, this drone is a great option for those who are looking to start earning their pilot’s wings.

Tired of waking up to the same irritating phone alarm? Our pick for the best sunrise alarm clock, the Philips SmartSleep clock, is on sale now for $20 off. Designed to simulate the rising morning sun and gently awake you with soft sounds, this clock will have you starting your day in a total state of Zen.

Celebrate 25 years of SkinStore with savings of up to 50% during the brand’s anniversary sale. Plus, enjoy 25% off select top beauty brands like First Aid Beauty, BeautyStat and Nuxe by using code CELEBRATE at checkout. And if that isn’t reason enough to jump for joy, snag a 13-Piece Beauty Bag, valued at $188, when you spend $150 or more.