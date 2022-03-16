Irish Taoiseach abruptly leaves DC gala attended by Biden after testing positive for Covid-19

(CNN) Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, known as the Taoiseach, tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday while attending a gala in Washington, DC, that had just been addressed by President Joe Biden.

Martin left the gathering for The Ireland Funds after his positive result was confirmed, according to PA Media, a UK-based news agency. Irish Ambassador to the US Daniel Mulhall announced the results to the room, a person who attended the dinner told CNN.

A White House official said Biden is not considered a close contact of Martin. The pair was set to hold a bilateral meeting at the White House on Thursday, but the official said the schedule will be changed.

CNN has reached out to Martin's office and the Irish Embassy in Washington for comment.

In a photo posted online by the Press Association, Martin is seen sitting next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the event. CNN reached out to Pelosi's office for comment.

