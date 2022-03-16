Is skin whitening common in your community? CNN wants to know

This callout is part of 'White lies', a series by CNN's As Equals investigating skin whitening practices worldwide to expose the underlying drivers of colorism, the industry that profits from it and the cost to individuals and communities. For information about how CNN As Equals is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

What are your experiences of skin whitening?

CNN wants to know about skin whitening, lightening and bleaching practices where you live.

We are looking to hear from people in every region of the world to find out how common the practice is in your community and how this impacts your life and wellbeing -- or that of your loved ones.

Please get in touch by answering the question below.