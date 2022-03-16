Queens lawyer and 1989 Tiananmen Square protester fatally stabbed by a client

(CNN) A participant in the 1989 Tiananmen Square student-led protest who later became an immigration lawyer in Queens, New York, was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday by a client.

Jim Li, 66, moved to the United States in the early '90s after being incarcerated for a year and eight months in Qincheng Prison, a maximum-security prison in Beijing, China. He became an immigration lawyer, often serving members of the community with pro bono services, Li's friend Wayne Zhu told CNN.

On Monday, Li was allegedly stabbed four times in the neck and body by 25-year-old Xiaoning Zhang, according to the New York Police Department. He was transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Zhang has been charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, according to a criminal complaint. Zhang's attorney did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Li had been Zhang's attorney for about two months, police say. What led to the attack is still under investigation, Detective Adam Navarro said. Police recovered two knives at the scene of the incident.