Broadway vocal coach dies after being pushed into the ground, family says

(CNN) A Broadway vocal coach who suffered a head injury after she was shoved to the ground last week died Tuesday morning, her grandson said.

Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, was pushed from behind by an unidentified woman on the night of March 10 as she stood outside her apartment on Manhattan's Lower West Side, police said. Gustern hit her head and was hospitalized. The suspect ran away, police said.

Gustern's grandson, AJ Gustern, announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that she had died.

"We have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world," he wrote. "Bobbob, I love you, you are and always will be my heart."

CNN has reached out to Gustern for comment.

