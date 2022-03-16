Hall of Famer Greg Norman reveals new Saudi-backed professional golf series

(CNN) World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman on Wednesday announced a new Saudi-backed, team-based, professional golf league.

Norman, a 20-time winner on the PGA Tour and a former World No. 1 player, is a prominent face of the start-up LIV Golf Invitational series, which will host its first invitational competitions this summer.

The venture, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, pledges to award $250 million in total prize money while hosting eight tournaments, held June through October.

"I want golf to grow, players to have additional opportunities, and fans to have more fun. My mission is to help the game reach its full potential and we know the role of golf as an entertainment product is critical to overall participation in the sport," Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, said Wednesday.

Norman continued, "In many ways, we are a startup. We have a long-term vision and aim to grow. I believe we have a very bright and exciting future."

