(CNN) FC Barcelona has signed a multi-year shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with audio streaming platform Spotify, the Spanish club announced Tuesday.

For the very first time in the club's history, Barcelona's iconic stadium will be rebranded as the Spotify Camp Nou.

The brand will also appear on the front of the men's and women's team shirts for four seasons from the 2022-23 campaign.

Rakuten, an online shopping company, has sponsored the men's team since 2017, while tools and storage company Stanley Black & Decker became the official shirt sponsor of the women's team in 2018.

Up until 2006, when it agreed a deal with UNICEF, Barcelona shirts were iconic for not featuring any sponsors.

Read More