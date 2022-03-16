Russians bomb Mariupol theater where hundreds had taken refuge, officials say

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) A theater where hundreds of people had taken shelter in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol was bombed on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Mariupol City Council, who shared an image of the destroyed building, said Russian forces had "purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol."

"The plane dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding," it said.

CNN has geolocated the image and confirmed it is of the theater in the southeastern port city.

Videos of the aftermath showed a fire raging in the theater's ruins. The number of casualties is unknown, authorities said.

