Over the past two years, we’ve abandoned high heels, uncomfortable shapewear and, if we’re being honest, pretty much anything with a waistband that requires a button and zip. In their stead: a range of ultra-comfortable caftans and loose dresses perfect for swanning about in our homes.

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys getting dressed each day just for the sake of getting dressed, versus out of obligation to an office full of colleagues, then you’ve probably heard of Hill House’s romantic line of dresses. And if that’s the case, you’ll probably also be thrilled at the news that the brand just released a new Kaleidoscope collection, plus a few new colors and styles, that you’ll want to shop today.

The brand’s aesthetic — embodied by the famous/viral Nap Dress — is all about floral, be-ruffled frocks of fancy that are easy-on and look incredible too. (Think Jane Austen heroine vibes in very 2022 styles.) They’re perfect for making you feel put together enough to do the most while WFH and taking care of business while still comfortable enough that getting dressed is a pleasure instead of a chore, even when we’re just getting dressed for ourselves. After all, wearing them takes exactly the same amount of effort as slipping on our favorite comfies, so if it vibes with your mood, why not start the day with a little bit of glamour?

The Kaleidoscope collection’s new colorways include Candy Kaleidoscope and Ocean Kaleidoscope, which are two ’60s-psychedelic, wavy prints that are made from 100% linen (which is super breathable when temperatures start heating up over the coming months). Candy is in soft pink and yellow, while Ocean is in shades of blue and green. You’ll find it on the brand’s series of Nap Dresses, which all have pockets now, plus the Lily shirtdress ($200), two-piece Paz Top ($100) and Skirt ($100) and the Allie Zip-Up Top ($125).

The Paz pieces, mid-length Ellie Nap Dress ($150), above-the-knee Elizabeth Nap Dress ($150), Ava Dress ($150) and brand-new Ana dress also come in four new colorways: Poppy Pink Poplin, Lilac Sky Poplin, Bay Blue Sky Poplin and Navy Linen.

Speaking of the Ana Dress ($150), the new style has a shorter hemline and does away with a smocked front in favor of a more tailored top and optional belt — but it goes full-on maximalist with two layers of ruffles at the short sleeves.

Also new to the line: The Skyler Pant ($125), which is billed as a beach pant but is a wide-leg, cropped trouser we’d wear any time of the day. It comes in the Ocean Kaleidoscope print and a pajama-like navy.

To top off the outfit, Hill House’s Sun Hat ($60), a bucket-style hat with a wide brim perfect for a little sun protection on warmer days, now comes in Ocean Kaleidoscope and a blue floral print. You can also add a pair of dramatic cat-eye sunglasses ($100) to your order now — the only hard part is choosing between the Swarowski crystal-embellished pink, tortoiseshell or classic black colorways.

Hill House styles tend to go fast, so shop the new-in colors and styles before they sell out.