Hong Kong (CNN) In a year when all Xi Jinping craved was for things to be stable, 2022 is shaping up to be anything but.

After years of careful preparation, the Chinese leader is expected to step into an almost unprecedented third term at the helm of the country and its Communist Party this fall.

While Xi's path to a third term may not be imperiled by these twin crises, both will need to be navigated carefully as the 68-year-old leader steers the country toward its twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle at the 20th Party Congress this fall.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and other officials sing the Chinese national anthem during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, in September 2019.

"From Beijing's perspective there is no higher priority than stability ahead of the Party Congress -- as we all know it's by no means an election, but this is the closest you might come to seeing a 'campaign season' in China," said Natasha Kassam, director of the Public Opinion and Foreign Policy Program at the Australia-based think tank the Lowy Institute.

"We know that most opposition to Xi has been eliminated ... but there is still the expectation of delivering on particular needs for the majority of people," she said.

That may be especially true for a leader who has spent years consolidating power and oversaw the removal of constitutional term limits on the presidency -- paving the way for him to stay on top in the closed-door, elite political process that decides who will lead China for the next five-year term.

In doing so, Xi has placed himself at the center of the party and state in a way not seen since Communist China's founding father Mao Zedong decades ago -- a position from which the country's successes can rest on his shoulders, but so too can its failures.

Complicated friendship

As Russian tanks, soldiers and fighter planes advanced into Ukraine from multiple sides last month, China appeared to some observers to have either been playing along -- or played.

Days before the invasion, Beijing continued to publicly dismiss US intelligence that a Russian assault of its neighbor was imminent, despite Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier that month signing a 5,000-word joint joint statement that included an expression of their shared disapproval of NATO expansion -- an issue that's been key to Putin's rationale for his assault on Ukraine.

The importance of that meeting -- the 38th between the two leaders since 2013 -- was only underscored by the fact it was Xi's first in-person summit with another head of state in nearly two years, as China has maintained stringent control over its border during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While views diverge on how much Xi may have known about Putin's true plans, as Russia's unprovoked invasion wears on, China's position of both saying it respects international norms, while not condemning Russia is growing increasingly untenable.

"Now this (situation) is impossible for China -- China will either have to be in support of global institutions or it will be against them. That's it," said Victor Shih, a professor at University of California San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy. "(For China, it's turned) into a diplomatic, and potentially economic headache."

That risk for China, and by extension Xi, is two-fold: on the one hand, if it violates a raft of stringent sanctions imposed by the West in order to lend support to Russia, Chinese enterprises involved could be hit by secondary sanctions -- potentially signing their economic death on the global market.

But more pressing is the risk Beijing's stance could sink relations between China and its major trading partners in the West. Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, these ties were seeing significant strain. Washington and Beijing have been at loggerheads for several years over issues like trade, Taiwan, and China's human rights record, and there were signs Europe was moving in a similar direction.

Last year, a highly anticipated investment deal between the European Union and Beijing stalled as tensions flared over China's alleged human rights abuses against Muslim minority groups in its western region of Xinijang.

And when it comes to Ukraine, pressure is already very much on China to choose a side, with US officials saying this week that Moscow has asked Beijing for military aid -- a claim both China and Russia deny.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Monday the United States is "watching very closely the extent to which the (People's Republic of China) provides any form of support, whether that's material support, whether that's economic support, whether that's financial support to Russia."