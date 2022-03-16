7.3-magnitude earthquake hits coast off Japan's Fukushima prefecture

(CNN) A tsunami warning was issued by Japanese officials Wednesday following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, where a 2011 quake caused a disaster at a nuclear power plant.

The preliminary epicenter depth of the quake is 60 kilometers (37 miles).

The advisory warns of tsunami heights reaching up to 1 meter above normal tidal levels, with the initial waves reaching shore around midnight local time (11 a.m. ET).

According to the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, a Pacific-basin-wide tsunami is not expected at this time.