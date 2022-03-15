Former astronaut to back off Twitter war with head of Russian space agency

(CNN) Veteran former astronaut Scott Kelly tells CNN he is backing off his high-profile Twitter war with the head of the Russian space agency, following a warning from a NASA official that such attacks are "damaging" to the International Space Station mission.

The warning came in an email, obtained exclusively by CNN, that was sent to all former US astronauts last week from a current NASA official who urged caution before "attacking our Russian partners."

The war in Ukraine has pushed some former NASA astronauts, including Kelly, to speak out against the head of Russia's space agency, and it's putting NASA in a tough spot as it works to preserve its 20-year partnership with the Russians at the International Space Station.

"As Americans, each of us enjoys freedom of speech and you are all empowered to speak your mind," the email reads. "However, please know that as former NASA astronauts, your words carry additional weight and attacking our Russian partners is damaging to our current mission."

CNN obtained a copy of the email with the stipulation that the name of the high-ranking NASA official not be revealed.

