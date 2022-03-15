Asian woman stomped on and punched more than 125 times after being called racial slur, police say

(CNN) A New York woman was punched more than 125 times in the head and face and stomped on seven times by a man who had allegedly called her an "Asian b*tch," the Yonkers Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The victim, a 67-year-old Asian woman, was returning home Friday evening when she saw the suspect, whom police identified as Tammel Esco, 42, in front of her building. Esco allegedly used the racial slur as she passed him, police said in the release.

The victim ignored Esco and entered the vestibule of her apartment building, according to the police. But as she attempted to open the second door to enter the lobby, Esco allegedly approached her from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor, the release said.