(CNN) A North Carolina school board voted unanimously Monday to approve an action plan after reported racial bullying in the district, including a student-organized mock auction of Black students.

A group of parents and community members had called on the Chatham County School District to make changes after several reported racial bullying instances at schools in the district.

In a Facebook post March 4, Ashley Palmer said her Black son told her that some of his classmates were sold in a mock slave auction at J.S. Waters School, which serves grades K-8.

"Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn't think it was worth sharing. His friend 'went for $350' and another student was the Slavemaster because he 'knew how to handle them.'" Palmer wrote in her post. She wrote that students also sang the n-word.

In a later post, Palmer said that the students involved in the auction received a one-day suspension, and alleges her son was assaulted by a classmate and has faced "continuous harassment" at the school since he reported the incident.

