(CNN) A Mississippi assistant principal was fired after reading the children's book "I Need a New Butt!" to a class of second graders, an act the school division says violated their code of ethics.

Toby Price, the now former assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in Byram, told CNN he decided to read the book on March 2 when another principal failed to attend their mass Zoom read aloud. Price improvised, grabbed the book from his office and began to read.

The book -- written by Dawn McMillan and illustrated by Ross Kinnaird -- is ranked 34th in Amazon's "Top 100 in Books" and has a reading age for 6-to-10-year-olds. It's about a boy who notices his bottom has a "huge crack" and sets off to find a new one, according to Amazon's synopsis of the book.

"Wasn't a lot of thought put into it. I just grabbed a book that I had nearby that I knew that I loved, I thought the kids would like and read it," Price said.

Turns out he was right. The kids loved the book, he told CNN.

