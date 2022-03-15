(CNN) Sixty-two years ago, a school teacher looking for rocks in an Arizona desert made a horrific discovery: the burned remains of a young girl. Her identity was a mystery and investigators called her "Little Miss Nobody."

For decades, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office in Prescott, Arizona, along with the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and a long list of other partners, have been working to identify the little girl. But despite multiple leads at the time, the case had remained unsolved.

That girl now has a name, thanks to advanced DNA technology.

Authorities identified her as Sharon Lee Gallegos during a Tuesday news conference. It is the oldest cold case the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has resolved.

Four-year-old Gallegos was abducted while playing in her grandmother's backyard in Alamagordo, New Mexico, on July 21, 1960, authorities said. She was taken by "a couple who had been stalking her," according to the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.