Store manager chases van after thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from family-owned gas station

(CNN) The manager of a family-owned gas station in Houston, Texas, chased off suspected thieves, who he said had already taken more than a thousand gallons of diesel fuel from the store's underground tanks in separate incidents.

Jerry Thayil, whose father owns the Fuqua Express station, told CNN the thieves hit the station three days in a row last week and got away with between $5,000 and $6,000 worth of fuel.

They tried for a fourth time on Friday, but Thayil ran after them. Surveillance video shows him racing across the store's parking lot as a dark colored minivan drove off.

"I didn't want to just let them hit us again and lose another $1,200, $1,300," he said. "So I decided I would do something about it and I ran out there and chased them away."

The thefts come as police in the US are warning drivers to take steps to protect their vehicles from possible gas thieves as fuel prices surge to historic levels

Read More