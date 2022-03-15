Attacks on Asian American women are igniting a conversation about public safety

(CNN) What hit Hong Lee so hard about the killing of Christina Yuna Lee was how easily it could have been her.

Hong Lee became an advocate for victims of anti-Asian violence after her own experience with racism.

"It's just odd to me that all these attacks are happening all at once," Hong said.

The brutality and seeming frequency of these high-profile incidents have Hong and other Asian American women on edge. But making sense of the tragedies has proved especially difficult.

The victims have been from various class backgrounds -- attacked on streets and subway platforms, at homes and workplaces. The perpetrators have been White, Black and Hispanic -- their actions sometimes without expressing obvious anti-Asian bias. Meanwhile, rates of homicides and other violent crimes increased last year in cities nationwide.

As ​74% of Asian American and Pacific Islander women report having personally experienced racism or discrimination in the past year, community members are pushing leaders to do more to address public safety. But without a clear, identifiable pattern to the attacks, advocates, elected officials and citizens are divided about the root of the problem -- and what's needed to solve it.

Asian American women face a distinct threat

In August 2020, Hong was standing in line at a Los Angeles restaurant when she says a man handed her a business card and asked her to have lunch with him. When she politely declined, she said he snatched his card back and yelled at her to "go back to f**king Asia." He proceeded to hurl profane and derogatory insults at her for the next several minutes. Effectively backed into a corner, Hong felt there was little she could do besides film the encounter while she waited for police to arrive.

"I honestly was preparing for the worst case scenario," she said. "I thought, 'If I walk out of this restaurant, what if he follows me? What if I get raped? What if I get murdered? What if he assaults me?'"

From the 19th century Page Act , which depicted the majority of Chinese women in the US as sex workers, to US military occupations in Asia to pop culture touchstones such as " Full Metal Jacket ," Sung Yeon Choimorrow notes that Asian women in the United States have long been stereotyped as sexual objects or as being submissive -- making them especially vulnerable to harassment and violence.

This sign was seen at a March 19, 2021, vigil for victims of the Atlanta spa shooting in New York.

Racism and sexism against Asian American women intensified with the start of the pandemic as the community was scapegoated, said Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum. With then-President Donald Trump referring to Covid-19 as the " China virus " or " kung flu ," it seemed to her that others felt emboldened to act on anti-Asian sentiments.

She recalls how, early on in the pandemic, a man chased her down her neighborhood while she was on a walk with her young daughter. "Go back home with your China virus," she remembers him yelling.

But while the pandemic might have heightened the violence and harassment Asian American women face, the underlying issue has always been there, according to Choimorrow.

"(There are) all sorts of crazy assumptions people make about how Asian women are docile and submissive and don't stand up for ourselves or think for ourselves," she said. "I think that makes us very easy targets."

The scope of violence is hard to capture

It's difficult to disentangle the racialized misogyny that Asian American women in particular face from the racism that has intensified for Asian Americans overall since the pandemic began. But two years later, Asian American women are still reporting incidents of violence and harassment.

The continuing reports are a testament to how persistent racism and sexism against Asian American women is, said Connie Chung Joe. Police released surveillance footage Monday capturing an incident from last week, in which a woman in New York was shown being punched dozens of times in the head and face and stomped on seven times by a man who had allegedly called her an "Asian b*tch."

"That was just the sparkplug that ignited so much of this hatred," said Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles, referring to the pandemic. "What's kept it sustained is deep-seated racism and gender violence and misogyny."