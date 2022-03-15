Allergy season will start much earlier than normal and be far more intense because of climate crisis, study suggests

(CNN) Future allergy seasons will start more than a month earlier and be far more intense because of the climate crisis, new research shows.

The study , published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, found by the end of the century, pollen season could begin as much as 40 days earlier than it has in recent decades in the US because of global warming. Researchers also found annual pollen counts could climb by up to 250%.

"Pollen is something that is on people's radar because it influences their daily lives if you are allergic," Allison Steiner, author of the study and professor at the University of Michigan, told CNN. "A huge component of the population is affected by these allergies, and people are really interested in understanding how [their allergies] might change so they can manage their symptoms better."

While there have been studies in the past pointing out how allergy season is getting longer and pollen concentrations are getting higher, Steiner -- who has two children suffering from allergies -- said their research is unique because it breaks down the individual types of pollens and tree sources by region, specifically analyzing a variety of plant sources including oak, cedar or ragweed.

The timing of tree pollen is released -- especially in regions where there are a number of deciduous trees -- varies. For instance, in Michigan -- where Steiner lives -- birch trees typically pollinate first, then oak or pine, followed by other species over the course of a few months.

