Karl-Anthony Towns records season-high NBA score on historic night of scoring

(CNN) Karl-Anthony Towns recorded the highest individual point tally in the NBA this season on what was a historic evening for scoring in the league.

Towns scored 60 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Adding 17 rebounds to his night, the 26-year-old joined esteemed company -- alongside Karl Malone, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, James Harden and Wilt Chamberlain -- in becoming the only players in NBA history to finish a game with 60 points and 15 rebounds.

He finished with 19-for-31 overall shooting and was 7-for-11 on three-pointers. His 60 points is also a Minnesota franchise record, as well as a career-high for Towns, surpassing his previous record of 56.

Towns shoots the ball during the game against the Spurs.

The Timberwolves are embroiled in a hot playoff race in the Western Conference, and Towns said he understood the importance of the game beforehand, something he expressed to head coach Chris Finch.

