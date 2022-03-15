(CNN) The NBA has fined the Brooklyn Nets organization $50,000 for allowing Kyrie Irving into the team's locker room on Sunday.

Irving, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19, is unable to play in the team's home games due to New York City's workplace vaccine mandate but is allowed to attend home games as a spectator.

Irving was in attendance courtside for the team's 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks at Barclays Center in New York on Sunday, and the NBA says the Nets were fined for "violating local New York City law and league health and safety protocols."

According the ESPN's Malika Andrews, Irving purchased the courtside seats.

In a statement released on Monday, Nets star forward Kevin Durant expressed his appreciation for New York Mayor Eric Adams' efforts after critiquing him and the city's vaccination mandate on Sunday.

