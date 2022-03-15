Ukraine detains 'hacker' accused of aiding Russian troops amid broader struggle to secure communications

(CNN) Ukrainian authorities have detained a "hacker" who was allegedly helping the Russian military send instructions via mobile phone networks to its troops, Ukraine's SBU security service said Tuesday.

The suspect, whom the SBU did not identify, was accused of being on "thousands" of phone calls to Russian officials, including senior military officers and of sending text messages to Ukrainian officials suggesting that they surrender. The equipment seized was used to route Ukrainian mobile phone traffic to Russian networks, according to Victor Zhora, a senior cybersecurity official in the Ukrainian government.

It's the latest development in the ongoing battle for communications networks in Ukraine as the Russian military continues to shell the capital of Kyiv. From Moscow to the front lines of the war in Ukraine, the ability to communicate to troops and citizens alike has been contested by suspected Russian and pro-Ukrainian hackers.

Hackers last week caused outages at a Ukrainian internet service provider Triolan, which has customers in major cities. Triolan blamed "the enemy," a reference to Russia, but did not provide evidence supporting that claim.

Carmine Cicalese, former chief of cyberspace and information operations at US Army headquarters, said functional mobile phone networks are of particular importance to non-military personnel in Ukraine who are taking up arms against Russia and who do not have access to tactical communications equipment.

