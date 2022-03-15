EU leaders arrive in Kyiv for meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky

(CNN) The Prime Ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have arrived in the capital Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to confirm the European Union's "unequivocal support" for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Late on Tuesday, Ukraine's Shmyhal said they had arrived in the city on behalf of the EU Council. He praised the "courage of true friends" and said the leaders would discuss "support of Ukraine and strengthening sanctions against the Russian aggression," on a Twitter post.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced his arrival to the Ukrainian capital on Twitter, saying, "It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance. EU supports UA (Ukraine), which can count on the help of its friends -- we brought this message to Kyiv today."

Morawiecki and his deputy Jarosław Kaczyński, Slovenia's Janez Janša and the Czech Republic's Petr Fiala departed on a train before 9 a.m. local time, the head of the chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland, Michal Dworczyk, said. The train departed from Poland, a press officer for the Czech government told CNN later on Tuesday.

The purpose of the visit is "to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society," a government spokesperson said.