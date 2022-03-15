Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best smartwatch for Android users, a discounted Ring Alarm Pro and savings on running gear from Adidas. All that and more below.

From $19.99 at Woot!

Philips Hue Philips Hue

Light up your home in technicolor with deals on several refurbished Philips Hue products at Woot!. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality multicolor lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house, or just opt for the smart white lights to up the intelligence of your home’s bulbs. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights — also on sale — or they can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Up to 50% off with code RUNFAST at Adidas

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Adidas

Spring temperatures are upon us! If you’re planning to ramp up your workouts, now is the perfect time to browse offerings from Adidas, including the sought-after Ultraboost 21s. No matter your gait, mileage, or desired cushioning, you’re sure to find a pair that suits your needs. This sale offers 50% off select running shoes with code RUNFAST, and it only lasts until tomorrow — so if you’re looking for a new exercise shoe run, don’t walk, to the Adidas site.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

Time to snag a Samsung Galaxy 4 Smartwatch for less at Woot! today, with prices as low as $179.99. We named the Galaxy Watch 4 our best Android smartwatch because we loved how it used Google’s Wear OS, allowing us more access to Google’s apps. Also, the redesigned sensor of the Galaxy Watch 4 makes it an excellent fitness tracker that offers more accurate stats. This sale won’t last for long, so pick your favorite color and add it to your cart ASAP.

$299.99 From $239.99 at Amazon

Ring Alarm Pro Amazon

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm Pro System, now up to 28% off for eight-piece and 14-piece sets. (One kit even includes the Ring Doorbell and Ring Stick Up Camera).. The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

$29.95 $14.99 at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon

A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water with its built-in filter you can drink right out of, and right now it’s at the lowest price we’ve seen in several weeks on Amazon. Pick up one of your own (or a few for the whole family) for just $14.99. And you likely won’t ever need to shell out for a replacement; Lifestraw is built to last with a microbiological filter that will provide 4,000 liters (1,000 gallons) of clean and safe drinking water.

More deals to shop

• If you’re in the market for some new countertop appliances, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Calphalon products like toaster ovens, espresso machines and waffle makers.

• This solid REI deal on a waterproof, breathable parka from The North Face won’t last long, so make sure to snag it before your next camping trip.

• Native, a massively popular natural deodorant brand, is currently up to 25% off in a variety of scents including Coconut & Vanilla and Lavender & Rose.

• Prepare for a summer of comfort and leisure with zero gravity lounge chairs, currently on sale for just over $100 depending on your preferred model.

• Whether you’re making a fashion statement or doing yard work, Crocs are a great footwear option. Ebay is offering an extra 20% on a variety of models, so don’t miss out.

• Defeat dry skin with Cosrx advanced hydration formulas, including the Power Essence and All In One Cream, now half off at Ulta.

• If a spring refresh of your decor is in order, check out Lulu & Georgia’s Friends and Family sale for 25% off sitewide with code FAMILY25.

• Protect your pet from fleas and ticks with savings on Frontline’s formulas at Amazon.

• Scoot over to Best Buy, where you can ride the Highlander Pro Electric Scooter for $100 off right now.

• A couple Coway air purifiers are marked down at Amazon, so you can breathe easier for less.

Deals you may have missed

$49.99 $34.99 with $5 off coupon at Amazon

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon

Spring is on the way, but for now, it’s still winter, and if your skin is suffering from seasonal dryness, consider picking up this humidifier while it’s on sale. The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is now about $15 when you clip the $5 off coupon on the product page, and as our pick for best humidifier for bedrooms, it makes virtually no noise and has a night light function that gives the machine a soft glow, so you can get some extra hydration while you snag your shut-eye. Plus, the automatic shutoff means you won’t have to remember to do anything come morning.

$14 From $11.90 at Amazon

Truff Best Seller Pack Amazon

What’s better than regular hot sauce? Hot sauce with truffles mixed in. Now you can get your hands (and taste buds) on Truff’s hot sauces, pasta sauces and several gift sets — some of which include the brand’s mouthwatering truffle oil and truffle mayonnaise — for less at Amazon. Browse the storefront for products that feature a coupon, be sure to clip it and you’ll see the discount come through when you check out.

$110 $100 at Target

$100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Target Gift Card CNN

Savings on gift cards is almost like free money, and right now Target has an offer you won’t want to miss. When you scoop up a $100 Apple gift card from the major retailer, a $10 Target gift card will automatically be added to your cart too. The timing is perfect, considering Apple’s slate of new releases, so be sure to shop while the savings are still available.

Spring Sale

Zappos iStock

Feeling ready to bask in the sun? Get ready to bask in the savings too with the Spring Sale at Zappos. Grab deals on Steve Madden, Sorel, Crocs, Levi’s and more and get your whole crew outfitted for all your upcoming spring outings.

20% off sitewide with code SEMI20

Baublebar Baublebar

On the hunt for that spring statement piece? Check out BaubleBar’s selection of fun bracelets, rings, earrings and more. Plus, save 20% sitewide with code SEMI20.

Up to 50% off the best brands

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Save up to 50% on brands like Staub, Le Creuset, All-Clad and Zwilling at Sur La Table. Maybe you need a new set of baking dishes or have noticed that your knives are losing their edge. Step into the spring savings on hundreds of items right now.

$348.99 $279.99 with code CNNSWCH

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con Amazon

Bring your games on the go with the Nintendo Switch console. Now available for $69 off, this set comes with two colorful controllers for solo or team play and the ability to dock the console for big-screen gaming on your TV.

$988 $789 at Amazon

DJI Mavic Air 2 Amazon

We’ve all seen those incredible drone videos with aerial shots from above. And now you can learn how to make them yourself with the help of the DJI Mavic Air 2, which you can snag for almost $200 off at Amazon. We had a blast testing this drone out ourselves, and with lots of cool specs, plus built-in safety features, this drone is a great option for those who are looking to start earning their pilot’s wings.

$99.95 $79.95 at Amazon

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Amazon

Tired of waking up to the same irritating phone alarm? Our pick for the best sunrise alarm clock, the Philips SmartSleep clock, is on sale now for $20 off. Designed to simulate the rising morning sun and gently awake you with soft sounds, this clock will have you starting your day in a total state of Zen.

25% with code CELEBRATE

SkinStore SkinStore

Celebrate 25 years of SkinStore with savings of up to 50% during the brand’s anniversary sale. Plus, enjoy 25% off select top beauty brands like First Aid Beauty, BeautyStat and Nuxe by using code CELEBRATE at checkout. And if that isn’t reason enough to jump for joy, snag a 13-Piece Beauty Bag, valued at $188, when you spend $150 or more.