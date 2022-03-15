Ever since breaking into our collective consciousness with incredibly Instagram-friendly hardsided suitcases and travel bags, Away’s launched collection after collection of guest designer collaborations and limited colorways that put new spins on the looks we love. Now, the brand’s come out with a Technicolor collection that’s comprised of energetic shades that reflect the excitement we’re feeling as travel (and the world) opens back up to us.

The new colorways involve bright, tropical colors that have us dreaming of island sunsets and green getaways — and the new hues fit right in to the greatest of Away’s hits: the hard-sided collection that includes The Carry-On (our pick for best carry-on luggage), The Bigger Carry-On, as well as The Large and The Medium checked bags for longer jaunts. The two-tone options are available in the Carry-On sizes and include a verdant green with orange handles and contrasting navy zipper, as well as a bag that’s half pink, half orange and trimmed with navy blue handles and zips. The Medium and Large bags are available in Beam, a juicy orange that definitely won’t get lost on the barrage carousel.

Away

Also part of the new drop? A multicolored, packable sling bag that’s roomy enough to hold your need-at-hand travel essentials like boarding passes, your wallet and even a small device like a Kindle. When you need to store it, it packs into a little zip pouch you can tuck into your larger travel bag. Designed to go with the sling bag (and sized perfectly to fit in it) is a Passport Wallet in navy with an orange leather interior that holds all the necessary documents to get you on your way.

Shop the new drop before the just-launched hues sell out, as they’re wont to do, over at Away’s site.