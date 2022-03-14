WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Scott Hall dies

(CNN) Former wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who reached stardom as "Razor Ramon" during the heyday of his career in the 1990s, has died, according to the WWE.

"WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans," the WWE said in a tweet on Monday.

Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as "Razor Ramon" in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo (New World Order) in 2020, according to WWE.

Read More