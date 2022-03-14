Maryland removes the state's last courthouse Confederate statue

(CNN) Workers on Monday removed what is thought to be the last public Confederate statue in Maryland other than those on battlefields or in cemeteries.

The 13-foot tall copper statue of a boy holding a Confederate flag stood on the lawn of the Talbot County courthouse in Easton for more than 100 years. Named the Talbot Boys, it memorialized fallen members of an Eastern Shore regiment that fought for the Confederacy.

A lawsuit filed by a local NAACP branch last year sought to have the statue removed, claiming it is "racially discriminatory and unlawful."

For many visitors to the courthouse, the statue served "as an unavoidable, painful reminder every time they enter and leave the courthouse during a trial, hearing, or public meeting, of the hateful legacy of slavery and those who fought to preserve it," the lawsuit stated.

The Talbot County Council voted 3-2 in September to remove it, but a nonpartisan organization, Move the Monument Coalition, raised $82,000 to pay for moving it.