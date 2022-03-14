Tom Brady's 'final' career touchdown ball sells for over $518,000 at auction

(CNN) Tom Brady's 'final' career touchdown ball has sold for $518,000 at auction, according to the auction site Lelands.

Brady threw the ball 55 yards to wide receiver Mike Evans who scored a touchdown to cut the Rams' lead to seven, 27-20, with 3:20 left to play in the game. Despite their comeback from 27-3 down, the Bucs eventually lost 30-27.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans catches what was thought to have been Tom Brady's last NFL touchdown throw ever -- until Brady came out of retirement on March 13.

Rather than being preserved in a museum, the ball had reached the public domain because Evans had tossed it into the stands in celebration where it was caught by a lucky spectator. Lelands used marks and numbers on the ball to photo match it and verify its authenticity.

Last year, Lelands also auctioned Brady's first career touchdown ball for $428,841 which was similarly tossed into the stands by the receiver who caught it, Terry Glenn.

In between engineering these two touchdowns, Brady won seven Super Bowls -- an all-time record -- and became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263), regular season wins (243), playoff wins (35) and Super Bowl MVPs (five).