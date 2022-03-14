(CNN) A pregnant woman who was injured when a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was bombed on Wednesday has died, along with her newborn baby, a surgeon who was treating her confirmed on Monday.

The surgeon, Timur Marin, told Ukrainian television from Mariupol: "While she was being resuscitated and the anti-shock measures were being taken, we performed a caesarean section and took a child with no signs of life. The child's resuscitation for more than half an hour did not work. Resuscitation of the mother for half an hour or more -- without any results. They both died."

An Associated Press image of emergency workers carrying the injured woman on a stretcher outside the bombed hospital was shown around the world last week, including by CNN.

According to the AP, medics did not have time to get the woman's name before her husband and father came to retrieve her body, so she did not end up in one of Mariupol's mass graves.

A man carries his child away from the damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday.

A car burns at the side of the maternity hospital on Wednesday.

As CNN earlier reported , at least three people -- including a child -- died in the attack Wednesday, which came despite Russia agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to allow refugees to evacuate.

Read More