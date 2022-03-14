If there’s anything we could dream of to complete our patioscape, it would be a pizza oven: After all, who doesn’t want perfectly crusted pizza available immediately outside the back door? (It’s way better than popping a frozen pizza in the oven, trust).

Now, Solo Stove, the maker of some of our favorite backyard fire pits has released just that, and with its debut, it’s never been easier to pop a bottle of prosecco, slide your creation in the oven and pretend like you’re living your best Italian life.

Solo Stove Pi Solo Stove Solo Stove's backyard pizza over has a demi-dome construction that evenly heats pizza stones to make sure that you get a perfectly crispy, baked-all-the-way-through pizza in less than two minutes. From $599.99 at Solo Stove

Unlike a traditional pizza oven, which requires a whole chimney thing and a lot of space, the Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven is powered with either propane or wood (your choice), and it uses that same smoke-free engineering that’s made Solo’s camp stoves and fire pits wildly popular. (The party-ready Yukon is one of our favorite picks.)

Inside, there’s a demi-dome construction that evenly heats the pizza stone — and up to a 12-inch pizza, making sure that you get a perfectly crispy, baked-all-the-way-through pizza in less than two minutes.

You can opt for the oven on its own, or choose from two bundles — the Starter Bundle and the Essential Bundle — to get even more bang for your buck. Just be sure to buy soon; though the ovens won’t ship until May (just in time for barbecue season), there are only limited quantities available for now.