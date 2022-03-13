As winter storm exits the East, strong winds and blistering cold temperatures remain

(CNN) A winter storm will continue to deliver strong winds and blistering freezing temperatures as it exits the eastern region Sunday after dumping heavy snow across parts of New England.

More than 30 million people across mid-Atlantic and New England regions were under wind advisories early Sunday. In the South, more than 26 million were under a freeze warning as temperatures plummeted.

Record low temperatures are forecast for parts of Florida after the state was hit Saturday with treacherous thunderstorms and two tornadoes.

Meanwhile in Maine, a winter weather advisory is in effect for part of the state through 1 p.m. Sunday.

"Areas of blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibilities to less than a quarter mile at times," the NWS in Caribou said. "Strong winds could cause tree damage," forecasters warned.

Read More