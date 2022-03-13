William Hurt, actor known for 'Body Heat' and 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' dies

(CNN) William Hurt, the Oscar-winning star of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "The Big Chill," and "Broadcast News," has died, his son Will told The Hollywood Reporter.

He was 71.

Gerry Byrne, Hurt's friend, confirmed news of the actor's death to Variety.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday," the family said in a statement obtained by Variety. "He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."

No cause of death was shared by the family. Hurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

