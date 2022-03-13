Inside the magical world of Disney super runners
Updated 9:49 AM ET, Sun March 13, 2022
(CNN)The sun won't rise for hours in Celebration, Florida, but the party is already in full swing. Is it too early for bone-rattling cardio beats or a "We Don't Talk About Bruno" singalong? Objectively, yes. But the tens of thousands of runners huddled in the parking lot of Disney's Epcot Park have been awake for hours, fluffing their tutus and stretching their hamstrings in preparation for the 13.1-mile journey ahead. The Disney Princess Half Marathon isn't just a race, after all. It's an event, and it's one of dozens of races organized by runDisney every year, attracting racers and Disney enthusiasts from all over the globe.
Disney and running: It's a powerful combination of obsessions. Among the sparkly throngs packed into the Princess Half Marathon starting corrals are runners who have been pounding the pavement at Disney parks for years, even decades, racking up rows of medals and forging a life-changing passion.
There's a whole Disney lingo for these enthusiasts: Goofys. Dopeys. Princesses. Let's call them the Disney "super runners." And when it comes to your typical race crowd, they may be the happiest people you'll ever meet.
As the clock ticks down to the start of the 2022 Princess Half Marathon, a ripple of excitement goes through the crowd -- or maybe it's anxiety. When the starting fireworks go off, the morning will fly by in a blur of color and music and sweat. There are castles to run through, in between several very unmagical highway off-ramps. There are Disney characters to visit, personal bests to chase and finisher medals big enough to eat a meal off of. This is the intoxicating feeling that keeps Disney super runners coming back time after time.
RunDisney races attract about 163,000 participants annually to Disney properties. Each "race" is really a themed weekend of races, ranging from untimed, family-friendly 5Ks to serious 26.2-mile marathons. The tradition began with a single Walt Disney World Marathon in 1994 and ballooned to a whole network of races and challenges across the world.
Vicki Sue Merry has done them all. Well, close enough. At 64 years old, the retired Navy veteran from Cantonment, Florida has run a total of 153 Disney races since 1999. She knows the exact number because she tracks them in an Excel spreadsheet and records them on a special shirt. On it, there are icons from every single event; some for the Castaway Cay 5K on Disney's private island in the Bahamas, and more for triathlon events and West Coast races in Disneyland that have since been discontinued.
When asked about the most unique Disney race she's completed, Merry doesn't disappoint.
"They used to have an inline skating half marathon in Disney World, and I got to do it on my 50th birthday."
Like many serious Disney runners, Merry also runs other races -- 663 and counting, to be exact.
But Disney races are special.
"No matter how big they've gotten over the years, and the races have grown and grown, I still feel like Disney cares about individual runners," she says.
The most popular runDisney race series have a "challenge" aspect that runners like Merry find a bit addictive: You run a few back-to-back races over a weekend, or complete certain races together, and you get special medals and extremely niche bragging rights.
Merry, for instance, is a Perfect Dopey. Those words mean nothing to the general public, but in front of the right audience, they earn gasps of delight. To complete the Dopey Challenge, you have to run all four races during the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend in January. That's a 5K, a 10K, a half marathon and a marathon over four days -- 48.6 miles in total. Merry has done it eight years in a row.
For Mike Flaherty, this year's Princess Half Marathon marks his 99th Disney race. The event holds a special place in his heart: It was here, in 2014, that his love affair with Disney running began.
"I hadn't run in ages, and I was getting lazy as I got older," he says. His wife was preparing to run her second Princess Half Marathon, and convinced him to try out the 5K the same weekend.
It was love at first mile.
"I thought it was the coolest thing I'd done as an adult. There was so much energy and positivity from the crowd, so many great stories of people transitioning from not exercising to setting goals for themselves," he says. "As soon as I got home, I wanted to sign up for more."
Within a year, Flaherty went from barely exercising to completing his first half marathon. Then he added the Tower of Terror 10-miler, the inaugural half marathon in Disneyland Paris and the fabled 48.6-mile Dopey Challenge, which he calls the "Super Bowl of runDisney."
For Flaherty, it isn't just the fun medals and the potent Disney atmosphere that gets him excited about his next race. It's the sense of personal accomplishment, of showing up year after year and completing what once felt like an impossible -- nay, Dopey -- feat.