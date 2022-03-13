Inside the magical world of Disney super runners

(CNN) The sun won't rise for hours in Celebration, Florida, but the party is already in full swing. Is it too early for bone-rattling cardio beats or a "We Don't Talk About Bruno" singalong? Objectively, yes. But the tens of thousands of runners huddled in the parking lot of Disney's Epcot Park have been awake for hours, fluffing their tutus and stretching their hamstrings in preparation for the 13.1-mile journey ahead. The Disney Princess Half Marathon isn't just a race, after all. It's an event, and it's one of dozens of races organized by runDisney every year, attracting racers and Disney enthusiasts from all over the globe.

Disney and running: It's a powerful combination of obsessions. Among the sparkly throngs packed into the Princess Half Marathon starting corrals are runners who have been pounding the pavement at Disney parks for years, even decades, racking up rows of medals and forging a life-changing passion.

There's a whole Disney lingo for these enthusiasts: Goofys. Dopeys. Princesses. Let's call them the Disney "super runners." And when it comes to your typical race crowd, they may be the happiest people you'll ever meet.

As the clock ticks down to the start of the 2022 Princess Half Marathon, a ripple of excitement goes through the crowd -- or maybe it's anxiety. When the starting fireworks go off, the morning will fly by in a blur of color and music and sweat. There are castles to run through, in between several very unmagical highway off-ramps. There are Disney characters to visit, personal bests to chase and finisher medals big enough to eat a meal off of. This is the intoxicating feeling that keeps Disney super runners coming back time after time.

Merry after completing the Goofy Challenge at the Walt Disney World Marathon weekend (which requires completing the half and full marathon).

