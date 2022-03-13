Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $336,000

(CNN) Going once. Going twice. Sold!

A rare first edition 1999 Pokémon Charizard No. 4 card sold on Thursday for $336,000 at auction.

The Charizard card, sold by Heritage Auctions, drew widespread attention because it's from the game's first English print run and had been given a perfect PSA GEM-MT 10 grading. It's one of only 121 to be given that rating, according to the auction house.

The sale was part of a larger trading card games auction , which included Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. In total, the auction netted more than $3.7 million.

"This auction, especially the trophy-level cards, did exceptionally well," Jesus Garcia, Heritage Auctions Trading Card Games consignment director, said in a statement.

